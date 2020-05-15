NAMI NJ webinar series offers information on crisis planning, dealing with law enforcement

By
Submitted Content
-

The NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) webinar series continues with Crisis Planning for Families from 1-2 p.m. on May 20.

The webinar will provide family members and caregivers with tools to help their loved one during a mental health crisis. There will be a panel with a family member and a Crisis Intervention Team-trained police officer who will speak about their experiences. Learn about triggers and warning signs of a mental health crisis, identify tools to help loved ones, understand how to respond to law enforcement and consider ways to prevent a crisis.

Speakers include Jennifer Hughes of NAMI NJ, Patrolman Aaron Doherty and Juliet Hyndman of NAMI Warren County.

Participation is limited to the first 500 people. Register at www.naminj.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR