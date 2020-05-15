NAMI NJ webinar series offers information on crisis planning, dealing with law enforcement

The NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) webinar series continues with Crisis Planning for Families from 1-2 p.m. on May 20.

The webinar will provide family members and caregivers with tools to help their loved one during a mental health crisis. There will be a panel with a family member and a Crisis Intervention Team-trained police officer who will speak about their experiences. Learn about triggers and warning signs of a mental health crisis, identify tools to help loved ones, understand how to respond to law enforcement and consider ways to prevent a crisis.

Speakers include Jennifer Hughes of NAMI NJ, Patrolman Aaron Doherty and Juliet Hyndman of NAMI Warren County.

Participation is limited to the first 500 people. Register at www.naminj.org.