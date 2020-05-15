North Brunswick Flashlight Brigade salutes Class of 2020

1 / 2
The North Brunswick Flashlight Brigade saluted the North Brunswick Township High School Class of 2020 on May 14 by leaving decorated graduation plates with encouraging messages to cheer them up and wish them success. Normally, about 60 residents from six streets in town come outside at 8 p.m. on Thursdays to wave to each other while socially distancing.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETE CLARK
2 / 2
The North Brunswick Flashlight Brigade saluted the North Brunswick Township High School Class of 2020 on May 14 by leaving decorated graduation plates with encouraging messages to cheer them up and wish them success. Normally, about 60 residents from six streets in town come outside at 8 p.m. on Thursdays to wave to each other while socially distancing.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETE CLARK