Seven of Princeton’s COVID deaths deemed ‘probably positive expired’

Nearly two dozen Princeton residents have died of COVID-19 complications since the first death was announced April 2, the Princeton Health Department reported May 15.

A total of 22 Princeton residents have succumbed to COVID-19, officials said. The first reported death was that of a woman who was in her 90s and who was likely infected by a home health aide.

Of those 22 residents, there have been a combined 14 deaths reported at the Princeton Care Center on Bunn Drive and the Acorn Glen assisted living facility on Mount Lucas Road.

Seven of the 22 deaths have been deemed “probable positive expired” by the Princeton Health Department. Officials began including “probable deaths” May 8, based on the evaluation of death certificates and cross-referencing against lists provided by the long-term care centers.

Meanwhile, the number of Princeton residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 has remained steady, officials said. There were 161 positive cases reported May 15, which is an increase of two cases since May 11.

Of the 161 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 – which includes the 22 residents who have died – there were 95 residents between 18 and 65 years old. There were 59 residents who were at least 66 years old, and six residents who were under 17 years old who tested positive.

Nearly 70 of those 161 residents are white, officials said. Fewer than 10 are African-American. Hispanics accounted for a little over 20 cases, while Asians made up slightly less than 30 cases, the Princeton Health Department reported.

For residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 and who would like to be tested for it, there is an appointment-only, drive-through testing center in the parking lot at the Quaker Bridge Mall that was set up by Mercer County March 31.

To be eligible for testing, it is necessary to be examined by a primary care physician, officials said. The physician will decide whether a test is needed, based on symptoms, and issue a prescription for the test.

Residents who do not have a primary care physician cal call the Henry J. Austin Health Center at 609-278-5900. The center can help put the resident in touch with a physician by phone or video.