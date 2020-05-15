Sayreville honors its public works employees

SAYREVILLE – Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials in Sayreville have recognized the services of essential workers in the borough and the rest of the country who have continued to perform their duties.

A proclamation was issued during the Borough Council’s May 11 meeting in honor of public works professionals throughout the United States. The proclamation also designates the week of May 17 through May 23 as National Public Works Week.

“We are in uncharted territory and very difficult times,” Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said. “While I do know that the curve is beginning to flatten and we are seeing some reduction in numbers, which is great, we know that this is not over. We have to continue to be vigilant and one of the groups that we know now are essential, and have always been essential in my opinion, is [the group in] our proclamation that we’re going to read for our public works professionals, the unsung heroes of the town.”

Reading aloud from the proclamation, Kilpatrick said, “Public works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of the Borough of Sayreville. These infrastructure facilities and services could not be provided without the dedicated efforts of public works professionals who are engineers, managers and employees at all levels of government and the private sector.

“[Public works professionals] are responsible for rebuilding, improving and protecting our nation’s transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens,” she continued. “It is in the public interest for the citizens, civic leaders and the children in the Borough of Sayreville to gain knowledge of and to maintain a progressive interest and understanding of the importance of public works and public works programs in their respective communities.”

In designating the week of May 17-23 for public works professionals, the mayor noted that 2020 marks the 60th annual National Public Works Week as sponsored by the American Public Works Association/the Canadian Public Works Association.

“I urge all citizens to join with government agencies to pay tribute to our public works professionals, engineers, managers and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make to protecting our national health, safety and quality of life,” Kilpatrick said.