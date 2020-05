Due to the uncertainty regarding the lifting of restrictions, the lead time required for certain activities, and the safe availability of facilities, Spotswood Recreation is canceling its summer activities and events, which include the fishing derby, S’Woodstock Summer Kickoff, Spotswood Chargers football and basketball camps, arts and crafts camp, and tennis camp.

In the meantime, the Virtual REC Center opened at spotswoodboro.com/virtual-rec-home.