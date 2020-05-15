Tony-Winning Actor Daveed Diggs Headlines TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’

×

By Jeff Pfeiffer

With the fearful, apocalyptic feelings associated with today’s coronavirus pandemic, it at first might not seem like the ideal time to premiere a series like TNT’s Snowpiercer (premiering Sunday), a dystopian sci-fi thriller set in a devastated postapocalyptic world.

But with movies like Contagion and Outbreak being some of the most-streamed movies by viewers these days, there seems to be a cathartic release, and some hope, to be found in watching fictional characters fight against dire situations, as is the case with Snowpiercer.

“I think art is useful in a few different ways,” offers Daveed Diggs, the Tony-winning star of Hamilton who headlines Snowpiercer and thinks the series has a vital place, especially now.

“One of those ways,” he continues, “is that, particularly with science fiction, if we use it as allegory for [our real world], it allows us to externalize it a little bit so that we can comment on it, so that we can have conversations that don’t feel as personal. But we can still talk about the things that are going on in our world. That’s one of the great functions of science fiction.

“The other [thing] about Snowpiercer,” Diggs adds, “is it’s actually really fun. … There’s a ton of really propulsive storytelling.”

Based on a 1982 graphic novel and series producer Bong Joon Ho’s cult 2013 film adaptation, Snowpiercer is set seven years after Earth has become a frozen wasteland. The gigantic Snowpiercer train has been created to house the remnants of humanity — or at least those privileged enough to be allowed aboard — and now perpetually circles the globe.

Those on the train also include the less privileged who managed to fight their way onboard before it departed, and who now spend their lives locked in the train’s Tail, far away from those enjoying life in First Class.

When we meet Diggs’ character, Andre Layton, he is among those in the Tail. In his former life, Andre was a homicide detective. Now, as apparently the last surviving person with such skills, he is brought uptrain by the leaders of the Snowpiercer to help investigate a murder.

While Andre is “a staunch supporter of the Tail,” according to Diggs, and does not want to leave the others behind, he is not given much choice by those at the front of the Snowpiercer.

As a major character itself, more of the Snowpiercer is also slowly uncovered as Andre discovers other parts of the train during his investigation. And it’s not just the detective who is impressed as he explores this wider world — Diggs, too, was amazed at what the series’ set designers kept coming up with.

“Oh, man,” recalls the actor. “The train keeps revealing itself. It’s pretty incredible, really, as an actor, because the production design is kind of fantastic. So, you would walk into these spaces just like, ‘How did you do this?’ … It felt like every week I would show up and see new cars. I mean, to the point where they kept having to add more stages.”

While Season 1 of Snowpiercer was completed before the pandemic shut down many TV productions, filming on the second season was suspended. But Diggs says, “We were almost done, so I’m not super worried about [finishing Season 2].”

In the meantime, he assures viewers that Season 1 offers “great action sequences, and espionage and mystery. I do think it will be enjoyable for folks. Also, we may be inside for quite a while. You’re going to want to watch everything at this point.”