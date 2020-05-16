Examiner On Campus, May 20

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following residents of Cream Ridge to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester: Michael Mottram, Emma Humphrey and Kristina Twarkusky.

Emily Oxenhorn of Allentown has graduated from the University of Tampa, Fla., cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Bailey McLaughlin of Allentown, a student at the University of Scranton, Pa., has been inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society. Juniors, seniors and graduate students who have distinguished themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service are eligible for membership. Bailey is a junior occupational therapy major at the Jesuit university.

Alexandria Plank of Allentown has graduated from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.