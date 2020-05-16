Hackensack Meridian moves annual Women’s Heart Fund reception online

Hackensack Meridian–Meridian Health Foundation has moved its annual Women’s Heart Fund reception to a virtual fundraising event to be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 29.

In lieu of the planned reception, the foundation will host a program that donors can stream live to continue to raise funds for Hackensack Meridian Health’s network-wide COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Donors are helping to fund personal protective equipment, ventilators, sterilization equipment, support for isolated patients, emergency tents, increased staffing costs and more.

The virtual event will include videos from Hackensack Meridian Health leadership, inspirational videos and a tribute to the health care heroes working to fight COVID-19 on the front lines.

To participate, individuals can register at HackensackMeridianHealth.org/HeartFund and will receive a link to the program in the week leading up to the event. There is no cost to participate, however donations in support of the event can be made on the registration website.

In addition, members of the community are invited to help celebrate Hackensack Meridian Health’s health care heroes by submitting a short video (five to 15 seconds maximum), photo or drawing that can be included in the program. Submissions can be sent to WHFVirtualEvent@hackensackmeridian.org.

“We are so grateful to the Women’s Heart Fund board for deciding to allocate all proceeds of their virtual fundraising event to help our network’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer, Meridian Health Foundation. “Their previous fundraising initiative, which was announced in February, was to support a lecture series in conjunction with the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery & Innovation. The board instead quickly recognized the need to fund the fight against COVID-19 and opted to place a temporary hold on that endeavor to instead make sure that our communities – their communities – will be able to get the care they need should they contract the virus. It is incredibly generous, and we are thankful for their support.”

The Women’s Heart Fund board is chaired by Heidi Maggs and event co-chairs are Lauren Harms-Kreig and Dawn Kokes. This year’s platinum sponsor is The DG Foundation; gold sponsors are The Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation, Karen Goldblatt, Jereme and Dawn Kokes, Rick and Lisa Loshiavo, Anita and Joseph Roselle and Stephen and Janine Triano.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/HeartFund. To learn more about the Women’s Heart Fund contact Stephanie Giordano, vice president of Individual Giving and Strategy, Meridian Health Foundation, at 732-751-5165 or stephanie.giordano@hackensackmeridian.org.