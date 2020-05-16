Monmouth freeholders approve funding for improvements at reclamation center

The Monmouth County Board of Freeholders has adopted a bond ordinance that will fund a series of improvements at the Monmouth County Reclamation Center, Tinton Falls.

Solid waste from the county’s municipalities is transported to and placed at the landfill.

During a meeting on May 14, the freeholders voted 5-0 to adopt the measure which provides for the issuance of $8 million in bonds or notes to finance the planned upgrades. The ordinance does not require a cash down payment from the county.

The planned improvements at the reclamation center include, but are not limited to, the following work: rebuilding of flare C (burns off methane gas that comes from the landfill); leachate seep improvements on the west slope; installation of wells; improvements to the leachate plant; installation of environmental high density polyethylene caps; acquisition of equipment; replacement of a scale; and removal of underground storage tanks.

The period of usefulness for the improvements is 15 years. The estimated cost of the work is $8 million, which represents the initial appropriation made by the county, according to the ordinance.

Craig R. Marshall, the county’s director of finance, previously told the freeholders the two most expensive components of the project are the improvements to the leachate plant ($3.9 million) and the installation of the polyethylene caps ($3.1 million).

On May 14, Marshall said certain improvements that will be made at the landfill under the terms of this bond ordinance will eventually result in the county saving money in the cost of the reclamation center operations.