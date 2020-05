Senior students in Honors Choir at North Brunswick Township High School were selected to participate in the TV special “Graduate Together: America Honors the Graduate Class of 2020” at 8 p.m. tonight, May 16, on CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX and multiple streaming platforms.

Eric Ackerman, Amanda Azer, Joanna Bernard, Christine Brandt, Giselle Garriga and Andrew Rudolph, under the direction of Vanessa Moreno, will perform the National Anthem at the opening of the show.