News Transcript On Campus, May 20

Sonia Biggers of Freehold has graduated from Salt Lake Community College, Salt Lake City, Utah, with an Associate of Science in General Studies.

Brianna Pacifico of Manalapan has received a degree from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies could not take place, but all degrees will be conferred upon completion of coursework.

Jacob Pollicove of Freehold was one of 10 graduating seniors honored for leadership work at Albright College, Reading, Pa. A graduate of Freehold High School studying political science, Jacob earned the Gold “A” Award and the Alumni Graduation Honor. The Gold “A” Award is presented to seniors for outstanding leadership in campus activities outside of athletics, and for contributions to the intellectual, literary, musical, artistic and/or social life of the college. The Alumni Graduation Award is given to one senior who throughout his or her college life has made the greatest contribution to Albright through enthusiastic participation in academic, social and religious activities, and who has been most influential in fostering and promoting aims and objectives of the college. Jacob also earned the SGA Graduating Senior Award, which is presented to senior Student Government Association members for their contribution to the association and to college life.

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester: Gabriel Lillianthal of Manalapan, Renee Marcinczuk of Freehold, Ali Cavallaro of Morganville, Jess Vaccaro of Manalapan, Colin Mulligan of Freehold, Laura Noseworthy of Freehold, Rian Weinstein of Manalapan, Daniela Masdonati of Freehold, Brianna DiGregorio of Freehold, Rachelle Gorczynski of Freehold, Christopher Grushko of Freehold, Emily Burke of Freehold, Ben Levine of Manalapan, Lauren Prainito of Manalapan, Courtney Stearns of Freehold, Kyle Muzones of Marlboro, Tiffany Arlotta of Marlboro, Neal Prana of Manalapan, Mary Kenny of Manalapan, Danielle Cullen of Freehold, Jasmine Eby of Freehold, Julia Paradizova of Marlboro, Makenzie Pak of Freehold, Taylor Shargorodsky of Manalapan, Emma Daly of Freehold, Ashley Angiolini of Freehold, Gianna Derienzo of Manalapan, Kyle Pepitone of Manalapan, Kylie Huhn of Manalapan, Charles Gu of Freehold, Sam Howard of Marlboro, Amber Frederick of Freehold, Bella Patti of Freehold, Cyd Zambrana of Freehold, Jacob Sinsky of Marlboro, Scott Moran of Morganville, Kayla Tozzi of Manalapan, Justin Grome of Manalapan, Asia Alberto of Freehold, Ghillian Ferraiola of Colts Neck, Andraia Dileo of Manalapan and Olivia Defabritus of Freehold.

The University of Tampa, Fla., announced that the following area residents have graduated: Zachary Halperin of Freehold, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship; Nicole Heligman of Morganville, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design; Jaime Weiss of Freehold, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Sociology; and Anjali Wood of Manalapan, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in New Media Production.

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., announced that the following students have graduated: Samantha Leitner of Freehold and Victoria Tennyson of Englishtown.

Misericordia University, Dallas, Pa., announced that Kristen Pilchik of Freehold has earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degree.