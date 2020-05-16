theCoderSchool Montgomery opens virtually during COVID-19 crisis

TheCoderSchool Montgomery is unveiling its newest location virtually in June.

The school – whose motto is “Learn to code. Change the world.” – plans to be a resource for parents trying to keep their children engaged through the COVID-19 crisis.

Located at 21 Belle Mead Griggstown Road, Suite 109, Montgomery, the new school is owned by Michael and Dominique Young, who have two young children themselves and a passion for education, according to information provided by the company. The pair were going to create their own education program for children until they came upon theCoderSchool. Dominique Young has experience working with companies like Scholastic, ACT, Lakeshore Learning and Crayola.

“We firmly believe in theCoderSchool’s philosophy and mission in providing high quality and individualized coding education for every student,” Dominque Young said. “Coding gives students the tools to not only learn new skills, but also learn how to express themselves in new and creative ways. Even though kids will be virtually learning for the time being theCoderSchool has been innovative and successful with the transition to online coding sessions and both kids and parents are loving it.”

Remote coding sessions and virtual summer camps are planned to be available in mid to late June.

“In our experience, technology is the future in almost every industry,” Michael Young said in the statement. “Providing kid’s access to early coding education will open up new opportunities in education and could set them up for a great career in the future. It’s never been more important to have a strong foundation in coding skills.”

theCoderSchool uses a variety of platforms to teach various coding languages, such as HTML, CSS, Python, JavaScript and more. Every Code Coaching lesson is customized with the help of trained coaches who use a 2-on-1 approach to teaching, according to the statement.

Founded in 2014 and franchising since 2016, theCoderSchool, a Silicon Valley-based children’s enterprise franchise, provides computer programming lessons to children ages 7 to 18. theCoderSchool has more than 40 schools operating in 16 states and continues to expand its national footprint with several locations in development in major U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, visit www.thecoderschool.com/.