Tri-Town News On Campus, May 20

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following are residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester: Dylan Kelly of Howell, Zachary Miller of Howell, Jack Fecht of Howell, Caitlin Wade of Howell, Ty Reed-Wood of Howell, Pamela Burrows of Howell, Jennifer Hodge of Howell, Anthony Iannice of Jackson, Nicholas Smith of Howell, Brittany Bascone of Howell, Julie Nelson of Howell, Lindsay Bathmann of Jackson, Taylor Pietrangelo of Howell, Perry Quartuccio of Howell, Emily Dolan of Jackson, Liam Ahern of Howell, Madison Newman of Jackson, Savannah Beyer of Jackson, Erin Downey of Jackson, Kelly Garretson of Howell, Emma Schiavello of Howell, Mikey Smith of Howell, Dana Shafranek of Howell, Julia Tesoriero of Howell, Olivia Duke of Jackson, Reina Robles of Jackson, Ashley Ficke of Howell, Christina Rivera of Jackson, Ashley Koutras of Jackson, Sydney Baicher of Jackson, Nicholas Learn of Jackson, Rudolph Michel of Jackson, Britnie Gonzalez-Moodie of Jackson and Grace Rowland of Jackson.

The University of Tampa, Fla., announced that the following area residents have graduated: Rachael Dugo of Jackson, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary; Nicole Scotto of Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Public Health; and Zachary Terracciano of Howell, Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Karlie Doyle of Howell has graduated from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.