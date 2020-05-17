Opinion: Congress can’t forget about needs of cancer patients

Every American faces uncertain and challenging times as we struggle with our new normal. For the New Jerseyans diagnosed with cancer this year, the stakes are even higher.

Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know that we’re still here for them – that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and its volunteers haven’t stopped advocating for critical research funds and access to health care. That’s why I am proud to have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer — a disease that will claim the lives of more than 15,000 people in New Jersey this year.

Every year, ACS CAN volunteers like myself travel to Washington, D.C., to speak with Congress about how we can eliminate cancer. While things change rapidly as the world grapples with the coronavirus, one thing is certain: ACS CAN won’t let Congress forget about the needs of cancer patients and our mission to see a world without cancer.

If anyone would like to get a Lights of Hope bag for someone they love or support the organization, go to acscan.org/lightsofhope to help tell the story of your loved ones.

Mona Shah

Volunteer

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Princeton