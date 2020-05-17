Edison new COVID-19 cases under 10

EDISON – Edison officials reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on May 17, bringing the total number of cases to 1,657, according to the Edison Office of Emergency Management.

The age range of the cases are 50 to 83, officials said. The township has lost 168 residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

The township announced the cancellation of the annual Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for May 24, because of the public health emergency. Township officials have asked the community “to remember the magnitude of service all of our veterans have made, and especially those who tragically made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our great country.”

Edison Township was not provided any other information regarding the new cases.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.

For more information, call New Jersey Health Center 1-800-222-1222.