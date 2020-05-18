Decency Foundation, Hopewell Valley YMCA receive COVID-related funding from First Bank

First Bank has donated $30,500 to help communities hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locally, money was offered to The Decency Foundation , based in Hopewell, which works with restaurants to provide nourishment to those impacted as part of the Working Meals fundraising campaign; and the Hopewell Valley YMCA , based in Hopewell, which provides emergency childcare for essential workers, now through the summer, plus aid in community food pantry efforts.

The community bank, which has 18 full-service branches throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, has made contributions to more than a dozen nonprofits that will be allocated to fight the mounting medical, social and economic impact of the pandemic.

“There are many people sacrificing on the frontlines today,” First Bank President and CEO Patrick L. Ryan said in a prepared statement. “From health care systems that heal and police departments that protect to nonprofits that serve, we support them. No matter the crisis, we are in this together.”

The NJ Bankers Charitable Foundation effort is the one that kicked off First Bank’s charitable giving campaign. NJ Bankers has agreed to match every dollar donated by NJ Bankers member banks up to $50,000. As of press time, more than $112,000 had been raised (matching included) for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Based in Morristown, the NJPRF raises funds and coordinates resources in response to COVID-19, according to the statement.