Barbara Ann Czepiga, 70, of Lawrenceville, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Princeton Hospital. Her husband Walt was holding her hand as she left metastatic breast cancer behind and went to live with our Lord and Savior. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God strengthened her through earthly struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Born in Trenton, NJ, Barbara was a resident of Lawrenceville for 70 years. She attended St. Hedwig’s Elementary school and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School (Class of ’67), Mercer County Community College, and Trenton State College (Class of ’73) where she earned a B.S. degree in elementary education. She was a beloved teacher at New

Egypt Elementary school in Plumsted Township for 30 years where she taught kindergarten and second grade for the majority of those years followed by fifth grade.

Alongside her through it all, was her loving and devoted husband, Walter. Besides commuting together to and from the same school where they taught together for 30 years, you could find them side by side in the third pew every Sunday at St. Ann’s Church, in Lawrenceville, where the St. Ann’s community and her Catholic faith brought her so much joy. She was a member of the Hamilton Township Columbiettes, the Rosary Altar Society, and also served as a catechist. You could always see her and hear her beautiful voice singing in the St. Ann’s adult choir where she sang praises to our heavenly father for 16 years.

Barbara’s faith was the stronghold of her life. She started and ended every day in faithful prayer, she embodied the fruits of the spirit and brought so much joy and love to others. She brought that joy on adventures with her husband that took her to 12 countries and numerous states to visit her kids and extended family, experience God’s creation, and even touch the hand of a saint in Pope John Paul II. She also loved music, singing, reading, going to the shore, and playing with her grandkids. She radiated a child-like joy and faith and she finished her life in the same way she started and ended every day, with God. She is dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate that she is now at peace with her creator.

Predeceased by her parents Charles and Dorine Taranowicz and her sister Bernadette Bac, she is survived by her husband Walter A. Czepiga Jr.; her children and their spouses, Carolynn and Scott Johnson and Daniel and Tara Czepiga; three grandchildren, Nathan, Annie, and Benjamin Johnson; sister and brothers-in-law Patricia and Richard Smith, Catherine and Mike Vasil, and Gregory Bac; three nieces and three nephews and their families.

Due to recent events and gathering restrictions, funeral services were held privately on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Prayers on that day were appreciated. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

In place of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Ann’s Church, 1253 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 09648.

