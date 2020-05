NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and AACT-NOW (African American Community Together NOW) will hold a webinar, Successfully Dealing With Law Enforcement During a Mental Health Crisis, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on May 19.

The virtual workshop, led by Jarrod Broadway, CIT coordinator for Burlington County, will be followed by a support group session facilitated by Bob and Winifred Chain.

Register for free by emailing Chain at sjaactnow@naminj.org.