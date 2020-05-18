East Brunswick’s virtual Memorial Day observance to include pre-recorded messages, wreath laying ceremony

EAST BRUNSWICK – In lieu of the annual Memorial Day observance that was to be held on Sunday, May 24, the Township of East Brunswick will instead share a pre-recorded Memorial Day message from Mayor Cohen, the East Brunswick Veterans Alliance and East Brunswick students.

Eight wreaths will be placed at the Veterans Monument in memory of fallen veterans.

The video message is being created by EBTV and will be available to view on Comcast Channel 26 and Verizon FIOS Channels 37 and 38, and will be shown from May 24 through June 14 at various times. The video will also be available on demand at www.ebpl.org/ebtv/VOD.cfm