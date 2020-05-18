Freeholder director urges beachgoers to ‘Know Before You Go’

The Monmouth County Board of Freeholders held a press conference in Belmar on May 18 to advise residents and visitors who are planning on heading to the beach this summer to “Know Before You Go,” which emphasizes the importance of beachgoers researching badge sales and parking information before traveling to their destination.

Shore municipalities have begun implementing new rules and regulations as New Jersey continues to flatten the curve of COVID-19, according to a press release.

“Monmouth County is known for its beautiful beaches and shore towns that make it a desirable location for a day trip or vacation getaway,” Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone said.

“While Monmouth County beaches will be open this summer, there will be several new policies in place for the safety and well-being of visitors and employees,” he said.

Arnone encouraged visitors to research the new regulations in place for their desired destination before they leave their home.

“Due to social distancing protocols in place, the beach you may have enjoyed in the past may not be selling daily badges or they may only be selling badges online,” Arnone said.

“New policies like this that will be in place this summer make it critical for visitors to research their destination to ensure a smooth trip to our part of the Jersey Shore,” he said.

“We would like everyone to enjoy the beach season, but please follow the rules that have been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety,” Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer said.

“In Belmar, we will be selling daily beach badges. If sections of our beach become overpopulated, patrons will be directed to other areas of the beach so social distancing can be achieved,” he said.

Tourism visitation to Monmouth County in 2019 reached 8.8 million, ranking the county as the fifth most visited county in New Jersey for the year, according to the press release.

For more information about shore municipalities’ rules and regulations for summer 2020, visit www.visitmonmouth.com