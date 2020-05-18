Examiner News Briefs, May 20

The Township Committee in Millstone Township has awarded a $29,726 contract for turf fertilization and a chemical program schedule at Millstone Park, which is being developed on Red Valley Road.

On May 6, committee members awarded the contract to On-Site Landscape Management Inc., Millstone. The contract will be covered by funds from the 2020 municipal budget after it is adopted by the governing body, according to a resolution.

Millstone Park will have nine general purpose fields which can be used by sports programs. Other features are expected to include a trail that can be used for walking, jogging and horseback riding; a playground; and a boat-accessible pond that can be used for fishing and irrigation.

Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, has announced it will soon open its safari adventure as a drive-through experience. The announcement follows Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order permitting drive-through events that implement social distancing guidelines.

Great Adventure’s safari operated as a self-drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours of the safari.

Returning to a stand-alone, drive-through format will enable guests to enjoy the safari’s 1,200 exotic animals from the privacy and safety of their own vehicle, while allowing for proper social distancing. The theme park is finalizing new safety procedures to protect guests, team members and animals, according to a press release.

To prevent overcrowding, the safari experience will require advance registration using Six Flags’ new online reservation system. Once the opening date is confirmed, the reservation system will be activated to allow members, season pass holders and single-day ticket holders to make reservations at www.sixflags.com/reserve

All tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Sales will not be available at the gate and guests without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter. Per state, local and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, the theme park and water park will remain closed until further notice, according to the press release.