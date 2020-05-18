South River police announce 257 positive COVID-19 cases over past week

The daily breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

On May 10, there were three positive cases

On May 11, there were three positive cases

On May 12, there was one positive case

On May 13, there were six positive cases

On May 14, there were two positive cases

On May 15, there were two positive cases

On May 16, there were six positive cases

The police department reported one additional South River resident passed away due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.

The department is providing weekly updates every Saturday. New cases will continue to be updated daily on the COVID-19 page on the department’s website.

For more information, visit www.southriverpd.org/covid-19.