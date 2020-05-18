South River police announce 257 positive COVID-19 cases over past week

SOUTH RIVER–The South River Police Department has been notified by the Middlesex County Health Department that a total of 23 additional residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) since last week.
This brings the total number of cases in South River to 257. The police department has not been advised if these new cases are isolating at home or hospitalized, according to a prepared statement from the South River Police Department.
The daily breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
- On May 10, there were three positive cases
- On May 11, there were three positive cases
- On May 12, there was one positive case
- On May 13, there were six positive cases
- On May 14, there were two positive cases
- On May 15, there were two positive cases
- On May 16, there were six positive cases
The police department reported one additional South River resident passed away due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.
The department is providing weekly updates every Saturday. New cases will continue to be updated daily on the COVID-19 page on the department’s website.
For more information, visit www.southriverpd.org/covid-19.