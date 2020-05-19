Burlington County Department of Health launches free COVID-19 app for county residents

The Burlington County Department of Health is launching a free resource app for county residents to assist them with COVID-19 information, health resources and related social determinants of health.

“As part of Burlington County’s commitment to the community, we are doubling down on our population health outreach efforts of the past and pledging to continue communicating what is available to meet the needs of the community during these challenging times. The app includes important COVID-19 updates, health topics and other helpful county-wide resources to assist county residents,” County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Herb Conaway said in a prepared statement.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the app is the first of its kind for a New Jersey health department. Download the app free of charge from the Google Play/Android and Apple app stores. The app features a variety of information for county residents from where to get testing, how to find a food pantry, healthcare resources, free educational apps for children and families, mental health support and other relevant information.

After downloading the app onto your smartphone, you can receive up-to-the-minute alerts/push notifications on emergency issues from the health department, and stay tuned to important information on coronavirus, services and programs of the health department.

There are two coronavirus-specific features. App users can sign up for alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by going to Notifications under the Settings feature. The app also includes a COVID-19 feature, with both CDC and local Burlington County information.

“The app is an exciting addition to the great work the health department is doing, and we many residents find it helpful. There is a variety of topics available such as information about communicable diseases, our animal shelter, COVID-19 clinics and events, and health department programs and services,” Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson said in the statement.