Cheers & Jeers

1 / 3 2 / 3 3 / 3 ❮ ❯

× 1 / 3 2 / 3 3 / 3 ❮ ❯

by Damian Holbrook

Cheers to Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman for crafting a fun way to pass the time inside. NBC’s Making It hosts are encouraging folks to post their DIY projects to Instagram with the hashtag #MakingItAtHome for a chance to benefit local food banks in need.

Cheers to Disney+

for (Jedi) mastering Star Wars Day. “May the Fourth” was strong with what fans have been missing — Baby Yoda! — thanks to the May 4 debut of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part behind-the-scenes look at the galactic hit’s first season.

Jeers to CBS

for a God-awful decision. Pray tell, why would you cancel an uplifting escape like God Friended Me, starring the charming Brandon Micheal Hall (pictured) as a man guided by a seemingly omnipotent online adviser, after only two seasons? With everything going on in the world, a show like this is needed more than ever.

Jeers to a Tiger King— Sized Overload.

At first, the Joe Exotic of it all was fascinating, but now that the phenomenon is more about memes and an unnecessary “bonus episode” aftershow with Joel McHale, the Netflix docuseries has become a joke. And animal abuse is no laughing matter.