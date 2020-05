PHOTO COURTESY OF IMATKD

× PHOTO COURTESY OF IMATKD

WOODBRIDGE – International Martial Arts Taekwondo school is hosting a free ‘Virtual Kids Night In’ on May 22.

The event will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The event will feature scavenger hunts, virtual freeze dance, battle arena, and drawing games.

For more information visit www.imatkdlive.com.