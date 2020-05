JFK Medical Center celebrates its 1,000th COVID-19 discharge

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center celebrates its 1,000th COVID discharge. Patient Dora Cardona from South Plainfield spent 10 days at JFK Medical Center.PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

EDISON – Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center celebrates its 1,000th COVID discharge.

Patient Dora Cardona from South Plainfield spent 10 days at JFK Medical Center and was released with a fanfare of applause. Cardona held a sign “I survived COVID-19” as she was led out of the hospital.