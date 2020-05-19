Old Bridge new COVID-19 cases remain low, mayor recognizes businesses, organizations for food bank donations

OLD BRIDGE – Old Bridge officials reported two new positive COVID-19 cases, which bring the total number of cases to 948, according to Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry in his daily report on May 18.

The township has lost 49 residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

Officials have provided updated charts of the cases, including cases in long-term care facilities and cases in each ward on the township’s website.

The township has canceled its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, but will host a Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 25 on its Facebook page – facebook.com/obtown.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, the township is creating a virtual tribute to all who have served. Veterans or people who like to honor a veteran are encouraged to submit a service photo with the veteran’s name, branch, rank, service years and if they served during a conflict. For more information visit oldbridge.com/memorialday, call 732-721-5600 ext. 4010 or email lvalsera@oldbridge.com. All submissions for virtual tribute must be sent by May 20.

The grace period for second quarter tax bills have extended to June 1.

The township had opened Old Bridge’s largest parks, Veterans, Geick and Mannino, for a trial run on May 2 following Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement to reopen parks across the state on April 29.

The parks and Lombardi Field Track are open daily for passive recreation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The township has also reopened four tennis courts at the Municipal Complex on May 15. The courts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and players are asked to limit their court time to no more than one hour.

Three of the courts will be dedicated for tennis and the fourth will be for pickleball only. Signs will be posted on the fence indicating which courts are open and for which activity.

Two tennis courts at Carl Sandburg Middle School are also open.

In addition to the state’s official website, covid19.nj.gov, residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text messages and stay informed. To receive live text assistance, residents can text their zip code to 898-211.

To help sort out the rumors around the virus, in a joint effort by the New Jersey Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, division of the New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, a website has been established to combat rumors and disinformation regarding the virus. The COVID-19 Rumor Control and Disinformation website is njhomelandsecurity.gov/covid19.

The Old Bridge Township Office of Emergency Management is still looking for supplies to support township police, fire and first aid including N95 masks, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. Anyone able to donate supplies can call OEM Deputy Coordinator Mike Petschauer at 848-565-1324 or email mpetschauer@oldbridge.com.

The Old Bridge Food Bank is seeking donations. Two bins are set up outside at 1 Old Bridge Plaza for non-perishable food donations for collections on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Monetary donations in the form of checks can be mailed to Old Bridge Food Bank, 1 Old Bridge Food Bank.

Henry recognized a number of businesses and organizations for their donations to the food bank – Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, All American Ford, Brendon Tyler Narleski Foundation, DuPont, Friendly Sons of Shillelagh, Giusseppe’s Pizza, Marathi Vishwa Inc., Matawan Lodge No. 192 of Free and Accepted Masons, McFoods, Mike’s Pizza, Old Bridge Diner Girls, Old Bridge Girls Soccer League, Old Bridge Ice Hockey Junior Knights, Old Bridge Pizza, Old Bridge Public Schools, PBA 127, Route 516 Farmer’s Market, ShopRite, Temple Shalom of Aberdeen, The Lion’s Club and Wegmans.

For more information about COVID-19 related matters in Old Bridge, visit oldbridge.com/COVID and its social media pages.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.