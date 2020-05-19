Spirit of Princeton plans virtual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

Although the Spirit of Princeton’s annual Memorial Day Parade, originally scheduled for May 23, has been cancelled, the Spirit of Princeton organization nevertheless will commemorate the holiday with a virtual wreath-laying ceremony on Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m.

The community can watch the wreath-laying ceremony, featuring Spirit of Princeton co-chair Kam Amirzafar, and a member each from the Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton First Aid Squad, on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/spiritofprinceton/), or through a link posted on the Spirit of Princeton website.

The Memorial Day Parade and commemoration ceremony are financed by the Spirit of Princeton, a charitable non-profit group of local residents dedicated to bringing the community together through a variety of civic events, including the Memorial Day Parade, Flag Day Ceremony, and the Veterans’Day Ceremony.

For information about the parade or any of the associated activities, or to make a donation, call 609-430-0144 or visit www.spiritofprinceton.org

No decision has been made yet as to Spirit of Princeton’s Flag Day ceremony scheduled for June 15.