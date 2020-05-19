×

William J. Gardener Jr. Of East Windsor Passed away Wednesday May 6th peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted wife and 4 children.

He was born and raised in Freehold. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Nam War. He was a member of the Local Laborers Union 172 and VFW Post 5700 of Hightstown.

He was predeceased by his parents William Sr and Edwina. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Darlene of 50 years. His two sons William J. III of East Windsor and Brett and his wife Elizabeth of Freehold. His two daughters Brandy and her husband Anthony of Galloway, Becky and her husband Barry of Tinton Falls. Four grandchildren Sara, William, Logan and Emma. One Great grand daughter Adrianna. All who he adored with his heart and soul.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to: VFW Post 5700, 140 Dutch Neck Rd, Hightstown NJ 08520.

A celebration of life with a full Military Service to be held at a later date.