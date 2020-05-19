Woodbridge new COVID-19 cases under 10, Skyline Mini Golf, batting cages behind WCC expected to open next week

WOODBRIDGE – Woodbridge officials reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the township to 1,515, according to Mayor John McCormac in his daily report on May 18.

“We have only had four days of a lower number [of new cases] in the last two months so we are happy with that, statewide numbers are improving also,” he said. “Still, we cannot lose sight of the fact that seven of our friends and neighbors now have COVID-19 so let’s keep them in our thoughts and prayers along with all those who have passed from this awful pandemic.”

The total positive COVID-19 cases at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facility is 48. The township is reporting statistics from the nursing home separately.

The residents at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home devastated by COVID-19 were initially counted in the township’s statistics before residents were moved to another facility out of town on March 25. On April 16, residents started moving back home after a massive cleaning effort. On May 4, the last resident has moved back to the facility.

The township has lost 64 residents to COVID-19.

The Skyline Mini golf course and batting cages behind the Woodbridge Community Center are expected to open next week. McCormac said the miniature golf course is in its final stage of renovations this week.

We Feed Woodbridge, which distributes funds and donations to the 11 food banks in the township, has raised more than $85,000 with the goal of reaching $100,000. Donations can be made by check payable to We Feed Woodbridge and sent to the township Health Center at 2 George Frederick Plaza or Town Hall at 1 Main Street, both Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

With Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement of more businesses able to open up for curbside pickup, the township wants to generate a list of all businesses in town with the option. To be on the list call 732-726-6261 or email wbmayor@twp.woodbridge.nj.us. A list generated so far is on the township’s website and Facebook pages.

Summerfest 2020 has been moved from June 6 to Sept. 5 in Merrill Park, Iselin. McCormac said they hope to have a ceremony during the festival to recognize the residents who passed from COVID-19 and bring together family and loved ones to celebrate their lives as well as to celebrate hero first responders and health care professionals who put their lives on the line to protect and save others.

The township’s annual fireworks display has been moved from July 2 to Sept. 6 in Alvin P. Williams Park in Sewaren.

As of now, the township expects to hold its complete summer concert series. Some locations might move around to larger venues to allow for proper social distancing.

The soup kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church, 650 Rahway Ave., in Woodbridge is open again from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday for a hot lunch to go.

Keep Middlesex Moving, a non-profit transportation management association, challenges people to ride their bike during the month of May and they will donate food to the We Feed Woodbridge food banks. For more information visit the township’s website or www.kmm.org.

The township has extended the grace period for the May 1 property tax bills from May 10 to May 31.

The mayor continues to urge social distancing at parks. Playground equipment is off limits and organized games or practices are not allowed. He also urges neighbors to check on people who live alone and cannot leave their homes and to continue to follow the rules and guidelines for social distancing, good personal hygiene, proper disposal of trash and avoiding non-essential travel. He also continues to warn residents of potential fundraising scams for COVID-19.

For more COVID-19 information, visit covid19.nj.gov. Visit www.twp.woodbridge.nj.us for local information.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.