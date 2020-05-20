×

ALEXANDRA LOUISE (SANDY) POLANSKY, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. It is with heavy hearts we share with all who knew and loved her that Sandy passed away at RWJUH in New Brunswick, NJ from complications of COVID-19, following several years of declining health due to a rare neurological disorder. Sandy was a restless and wild soul and we take consolation in knowing she is free from suffering and once again able to soar.

Sandy, born April 28, 1958 at Middlesex General Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ was the 3rd child of Hilda and Ted Polansky, and joined older siblings Kathy and Billy. The family grew to include Peg, Julie, George and Chris, along with the many, many friends who became family. Shortly after graduating from East Brunswick High School, Class of 1976 Sandy set out for the wilds of Northern California where she spent over 10 years living off the land, communing with nature, and finding herself. Missing her family and realizing that her Jersey roots ran deep,

Sandy returned to the Promised Land and began the next chapter in her life, which included attending Middlesex County College and then Rutgers University “University Without Walls” program, earning a BA degree with high honors in English in 1997.

Sandy put her skills and talents to good use, first working in advertising and layout at the Asbury Park Press in Neptune and then as a Production Assistant at Transaction Publishers on the Livingston Campus of Rutgers University where she did typesetting, copy editing and production work.

Sandy was a kind and generous soul who loved music and books and having fun. She was Bob Dylan’s number one fan and attended rock’n’roll concerts too numerous to mention. Sandy loved poetry, nature, travel, the Jersey shore, watching Jeopardy, a cold beer, lunch at Red Lobster and hanging out in her garage retreat, where friends and family were always welcome. Sandy was a gifted gardener whose flowers and vegetables grew aplenty.

Sandy’s energy, creativity, and expansive spirit will never be forgotten. She was famous for her handcrafted birthday cards sent each year to her 11 nieces and nephews. Aunt Sandy instilled in them a love for Dance Parties, and encouraged and applauded their musical performances during the American Idol competitions that took place during our family gatherings. For many years she joined the kids in serenading the neighbors during our annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sandy was predeceased by her father, Theodore Polansky in 2001, her brother, George E. in 1998 and her brother- in-law, Kevin M. O’Rourke in 1990.

She leaves behind her mother, Hilda W. Polansky of East Brunswick. Sandy also leaves behind her longtime partner, David Marotta of Jamesburg. She is survived by her brother, William D. and his wife, Vicki of Bloomington, IN. She also leaves behind four sisters: Kathryn P. and her husband, Carl W. Smith, of East Brunswick; Margaret E. and her husband, John D. Henderson, of New Brunswick and Lauderhill, FL; Julia J. and her husband, Joseph J. Coles, of Easthampton, MA and Christine P. and her husband, Thomas L. George,of Douglas, MA.

She will be dearly missed by her 11 nieces and nephews: Michael A. and his wife, Jennifer Goss O’Rourke, David P. and his wife, Makayla Thomas-Polansky, Samuel R. Polansky, Ivy K. Coles, Emma T. Coles, Theodore T. George, Audrey P. George, Rachel A. George, Thomas W. George, William E. George and Peter M. George. She is also survived by a great niece, Hayley A. O’ Rourke. Sandy’s family also included her step-nephews, Carl J. Smith, his wife, Jamie and their children, Aleister and Sloane, and Charles H. Smith and his daughter, Paris.

The family would like to thank the medical team working on the 7th Floor Tower at RWJUH, and especially Dr. Emily Hiltner, MD. Funeral services are private with interment at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick, NJ. We cannot let our beloved Sandy depart without a grand gathering of her loved ones both near and far, so a celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, and for those who desire, contributions may be made, in Sandy’s memory, to the Middlesex County food bank, MCFOODS, 28 Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 850, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

