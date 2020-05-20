Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors honors South Brunswick sales associates with Leading Edge Society Award

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors recently honored Linda Schwarz from the South Brunswick office with a Leading Edge Society Award for her excellent sales performance for 2019, placing her in the top 8% of agents in the national BHHS network.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report. The company was recently awarded Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year and Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. The brokerage completed more than 31,457 transactions in 2019. With over 5,500 sales professionals in more than 75 sales offices across the Tri-State area, the company was recently acknowledged as No. 1 for the fifth year in a row, in the entire national Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network.

Through its affiliate, the Trident Group, the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995.

