Donald Joseph Pfister, 82

Donald Joseph Pfister, aged 82, died Sunday April 26, 2020 at CareOne in Hamilton.

Born in Perth Amboy, NJ Mr. Pfister was a resident of Hopewell for over 40 years. He was a graduate of Princeton High School and Rider College and worked for many years as an accountant for Rhone-Poulenc until his retirement in 1997.

Mr. Pfister was also a long-time member and past treasurer of the Colonial Sportsman club. He enjoyed woodworking and model trains.

Mr. Pfister is preceded in death by his wife Carol Lee Pfister and his parents Joe and Anna Pfister of Rocky Hill.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Dixon of Hopewell, NJ and son Donald Pfister Jr. of Apex, NC, and grandchildren Aimee Grace Pfister and Jack Dixon as well as a brother and sister in law Bob and Jean Pfister of Green Brook and several nieces and nephews.

There are no memorial services planned at this time. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.