North Brunswick reports eight new cases of COVID-19

North Brunswick was advised of eight new positive COVID-19 cases on May 20.

The age range is from 19 to 56 years old.

There are now 858 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

***

North Brunswick Food Bank hours are from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 21, at the Municipal Building, 710 Hermann Road. This is open to township residents only.

Visitors will be directed to the rear of the building for drive-thru service.

The food bank is accepting cash and gift card donations in lieu of accepting food during the emergency. Gift cards or checks made payable to the North Brunswick Food Bank may be mailed to the attention of the Mayor’s Office at 710 Hermann Road. For more information or questions, call 732-247-0922, ext. 293.

***

The North Brunswick community is invited to purchase an #NBSTRONG T-Shirt with 100% of the proceeds directly benefitting the North Brunswick Food Bank.

Order online and the shirts will be shipped directly to your home.

Shirts are $20 and available in children’s, ladies and men’s sizes. Payment can be made via Venmo or Paypal. To order, visit https://forms.gle/8TtcGyDupe3hhv1V7.

Orders are due by May 22.

For more information, email Meg Wright at mwright@nbtschools.org.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the North Brunswick Township High School SOS Committee.