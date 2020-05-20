Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber chairwoman named to governor’s Restart Council

Gov. Phil Murphy announced his Restart and Recovery Advisory Council last week, naming Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber Chairwoman Brenda Ross-Dulan to the committee.

The governor declared the council will bring together leaders from various industry, community, and faith-based groups and institutions across New Jersey to advise state leadership on economic issues impacted by the pandemic.

“I am honored to have been asked to serve on this council. After our first call on Friday [May 15], it was clear our thought leaders are in tune with what is really happening in our business communities. My sincere desire is to bring my expertise and authentic voice to this important conversation. Ultimately, we want to ensure the successful restart and recovery of our state’s economy and support the governor’s mission of delivering a stronger more equitable New Jersey,” Ross-Dulan said in a prepared statement.

The Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber is the largest regional chamber in the state, and started its own COVID-19 Ad hoc committee at the onset of the pandemic. Ross-Dulan said she will utilize the discussions of the chamber’s committee and relay the granular and tactical recommendations to the State Council, according to the statement.

“Brenda’s appointment to the governor’s Restart and Recovery Council reinforces the strength of the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber’s impact in Central New Jersey,” said Peter Crowley, president and CEO of the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber, in the statement. “Brenda’s depth of knowledge of the business community and her diversity of thought will be a welcome addition to the council as they engage in opening up our state.”

On May 18, the governor announced a staged approach to opening the state from maximum restrictions in phase I, II and III to a final phase of new normal. The State of New Jersey is currently undergoing stage I, according to Murphy.

“It is important to note that New Jersey is unique in that it is the most densely populated state in the country and is sandwiched between two major metro areas, New York and Philadelphia. Gov. Murphy is vigilant in his commitment to ensure all actions are aligned with science and New Jersey’s testing capabilities as we start this road to recovery. The restart will include three stages, intended to take us from restart, recovery into the ‘new normal,’ Ross-Dulan said in the statement.

The Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce is the largest regional Chamber of Commerce in Central New Jersey. The chamber is a membership organization committed to promoting business growth within the Princeton-Mercer Region and surrounding areas. With more than 8,000 individual chamber contacts and more than 1,500 chamber member companies, the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber’s membership is focused in five Central New Jersey counties and stretches as far as New York, Philadelphia and Canada. More information about the chamber can be found at www.princetonmercerchamber.org