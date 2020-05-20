Route 1 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceville achieves specialized status to serve area farmers 

Route 1 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR) of Lawrenceville has completed the stringent requirements to become an official Ram Agriculture Dealership to help them better understand the specific requirements that farmers, ranchers and growers need for the trucks on their agricultural operations.

“Trucks are a critical tool on the farm and ranch, especially during the spring season,” said Mike Farrell, general manager at Route 1 CDJR. “The work of the farm cannot be delayed, and it cannot be conducted without these implements. That is why we, because of the Department of Homeland Security Essential Industry designation would have preferred to remain open during this critical spring season, in order to service to our farm customers. But we also understand the need to put the safety of our employees and customers first so will remain closed until we can safely reopen.”

The Ram Agriculture Dealership designation enables Route 1 CDJR to offer a specialized AgPack package to farmers and growers that provides a first ever return on their truck investment. The AgPack partner offerings are worth thousands of dollars to farm customers and lets the 10,300 New Jersey farmers and growers know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture.

Those who purchase a new Ram truck from Route 1 CDJR can then access AgPack. This truck industry exclusive AgPack package includes:

Special financing from AgDirect, powered by Farm Credit, offering flexible payment terms to match a farm’s income stream.

Exclusive rebates on Michelin & BF Goodrich tires – from tractors to trucks to toys, potential savings worth more than $5,000

25% off MSRP on Rhino Ag Products plus a gift card valued between $100-$200

Ram exclusive 5-10% under dealer cost direct from Dixie Chopper on their entire line of commercial mowers

A $1,000 seed corn or $250 soybean seed rebate from NK Seed

1-year subscription to AgriEdge, valued at $5,000

$1,000 credit towards AgroLiquid Crop Nutrition

$1,000 toward a new Reinke Irrigation system and $500 towards parts on any existing Reinke system

Unlimited Ram exclusive discounts on many Gallagher Livestock products

Ram exclusive after purchase rebates up to $350 on EBY truck bodies and uplifts

Ram exclusive after purchase rebates up to $1,000 on EBY trailers – stock, equipment, or grain

Ram exclusive after purchase rebates up to $500 on EBY flatbeds and truck upfits

To view the offer, visit www.ramagdealer.com/