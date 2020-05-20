Roy Lee Wallace, Jr., 90, of Boyce, Virginia passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.

Roy was born in 1929 in Gadsden, Alabama, son of the late Roy and Ruth Wallace. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Japan in 1946-1947 and graduated from Rutgers University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. Roy was an IT Manager and retired from Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley, New Jersey. Roy was a thinker, a reader, and a font of information. He was a loving father and adored his wife of 64 years with an adoration that never faded. Technology and the latest gadgets fascinated him. Prokofiev and Sibelius and Puccini music moved him to tears. His children and grandchildren remember the laughter, the outdoor fun, the special dishes he loved to prepare for them, and the generous gifts. Roy was a Quaker and member of Stony Brook Meeting House in Princeton, New Jersey.

He married Mary Ann Locke on April 2, 1956 in Absecon, New Jersey.

Surviving with his wife of 64 years is a daughter, The Honorable Wendy Gooditis and husband, Chris of Boyce, Virginia and a son, John Darrow Wallace and partner, Ann Shannon of Ipswich, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Evan Darrow Wallace and wife, Vivian Wu of San Francisco, California, Dylan Alden Wallace of Toronto, Canada, Rachel Tamsen Wallace of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Chloe Wallace Gooditis of Finchburg, Wisconsin, and Locke Wallace Gooditis of Baltimore, Maryland.

Roy was preceded in death by a son, Brian Dean Wallace; sisters, Janie Sue Copeland and Mary Ruth Albright; and brother, John Wade Wallace.

All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

