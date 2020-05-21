Historic barn in South Brunswick that once housed Washington’s troops destroyed by fire from fallen electrical wire

1 / 3 A two-alarm fire on Ridge Road resulted in the destruction of one of the oldest structures in South Brunswick. The two-story barn at 600 Ridge Road was part of the historical Long Bridge Farm that once housed George Washington’s troops.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT 2 / 3 A two-alarm fire on Ridge Road resulted in the destruction of one of the oldest structures in South Brunswick. The two-story barn was part of the historical Long Bridge Farm that once housed George Washington’s troops.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT 3 / 3 A two-alarm fire on Ridge Road resulted in the destruction of one of the oldest structures in South Brunswick. The two-story barn was part of the historical Long Bridge Farm that once housed George Washington’s troops.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT ❮ ❯

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A two-alarm fire on Ridge Road consumed a two-story wooden barn within minutes of the call.

The fire, which was reported at 12:33 p.m. on May 19, resulted in the destruction of one of the oldest structures in South Brunswick. The two-story barn at 600 Ridge Road was part of the historical Long Bridge Farm that once housed George Washington’s troops, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department.

High winds caused embers from the fire to go into the nearby neighborhoods, causing small grass and tree fires according to the statement. Several homes on Hillside Avenue and Mary Street were briefly evacuated at the onset of the fire.

“The high winds were rapidly pushing the fire and firefighters did an amazing job containing the fire to the barn. The wooden structure of the barn caused the fire to gain intensity quickly. The fire caused siding on a nearby building at the Oilco property next door to melt, as well as start grass and tree fires all the way to New Road. We had to do all we could to prevent it from spreading to other homes,” Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith said in the statement.

The South Brunswick fire marshal determined the fire was caused by an electrical wire that fell on the barn after a tree branch struck it, according to the statement.

Firefighters from Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park, Kingston, Plainsboro, North Brunswick, Jamesburg and the New Jersey State Forestry Service battled the blaze. Firefighters from Brookview, Franklin Park, Griggstown and Montgomery covered South Brunswick fire stations during the incident.

In addition, South Brunswick EMS, Monmouth Junction and Plainsboro first aid squads responded. There were no injuries in the fire, according to reports.

The fire resulted in the closure of Ridge Road from New Road to Route 522 until 4 p.m. May 19.