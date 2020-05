METUCHEN – Metuchen has 120 total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of May 20, which includes two deaths, according to information provided by Middlesex County.

For more information regarding COVID-19, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.