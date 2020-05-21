South River superintendent announces car assembly graduation for 12th graders

SOUTH RIVER–Superintendent Sylvia Zircher announced the South River Public School District will hold a car assembly ceremony for South River High School’s graduating seniors.

“The district has announced and confirmed that a virtual graduation will be taking place. I am working with local officials and the community to explore options for a car assembly/ceremony for high school graduation only,” Zircher said.

Zircher said if restrictions are further lifted allowing for an in-person gathering with social distancing, the district will adjust once again. Final decisions will be made by the end of May.

Students’ last day of school and graduation day is June 16.

“Currently, the allowable options are a virtual graduation or a car assembly/celebration. While restrictions are being lifted, we do not have guidance at this time outside of those two options,” she said.

Zircher said students and parents have received a weekly update regarding the district’s plans for graduation.

“I have met with parents, students, teachers and administration virtually to discuss graduation. Having feedback from our stakeholders is essential to our planning and discussion,” Zircher said. “We have an overwhelming number of families who would like to see a celebration that upholds the spirit and style of our traditional graduations while keeping everyone safe.

“This is a challenge, particularly because guidance and restrictions change daily. Under normal circumstances, we begin planning for graduation months in advance. Regardless, South River Public Schools will work tirelessly to offer the best graduation opportunity we possibly can for our students. It is important that our students’ achievements are recognized and properly celebrated,” Zircher said.

For more information, visit www.srivernj.org/# or call 732-613-4756.

