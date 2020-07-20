Hopewell Valley Central High School celebrates the Class of 2020

1 / 5 Hopewell Valley Central High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation on July 18 on the school grounds in Pennington. All seniors were captured during graduation; prints and digital files available are www.mikeschwartz.photo Pictured is James Long.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MIKE SCHWARTZ

Hopewell Valley Central High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation on July 18 on the school grounds in Pennington. Pictured is John Broz.

Hopewell Valley Central High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation on July 18 on the school grounds in Pennington. Pictured is Brett Confer.

Hopewell Valley Central High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation on July 18 on the school grounds in Pennington. Pictured is Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Rosetta Treece.

Hopewell Valley Central High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation on July 18 on the school grounds in Pennington. Pictured are Class of 2020 co-presidents Lindsey Parker and Steven Hu.

