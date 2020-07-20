Middlesex County Fire Marshal expects final report on Cranbury Pizza fire in coming weeks

Middlesex County Fire Marshal Mike Gallagher is anticipating a final report in the next few weeks regarding the fire at Cranbury Pizza.

As of July 20, information has not been released on the cause for the June 19 fire in Cranbury.

As soon as the fire marshal’s report is done and officials concur with the insurance investigators the final report will be complete, according to Gallagher.

“We are still working on the fire. There are a couple insurance policy holders for the owner of the building, the pizza parlor and some apartments, so we are working with all of them,” he said. “We have been out there twice with insurance investigators. Before I release anything we want to make sure everything is complete and work with the insurance investigators.”

Cranbury firefighters battled the fire at Cranbury Pizza, 63 N. Main St. Firefighters responded to an initial call at 6:38 p.m. on June 19 of fire at the building location.

According to Cranbury Fire official Sam DiStasio’s June 22 report to the Cranbury Township Committee, upon arrival by the first unit smoke was found enveloping and coming out of the roof and the side of the building.

About eight different fire companies participated in extinguishing the fire. There had been a lot of structural damage to the building, according to the Cranbury Fire Department.

At the time of the fire, current occupants included workers at the pizzeria and occupants of the apartments, which are part of the building. Occupants living in the building who were affected included Denise Valdes and the Dario Parades family.

There were no injuries to the occupants and firefighters on scene, according to DiStasio.

For Valdes and the Dario Parades family, a GoFundMe page created by Laura Zurfluh has raised more than $40,000 to help them get back on their feet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.