News Transcript Datebook, July 22

• The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation will host its 26th annual golf tournament at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club, Howell, on Aug. 10. Visit https://njvvmf.z2systems.com/np/clients/njvvmf/eventRegistration.jsp?event=141& for registration information. Cost is $395 for an individual golfer or $1,580 for a foursome.

The event benefits the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and the work of the Vietnam Era Museum.

• A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 29 at Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township (store between Cheesecake Factory and Chico’s). Appointments recommended. Walk-ins will be accommodated only if social distancing can be maintained. Sponsored by New Jersey Blood Services, a division of the New York Blood Center. For an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/freehold0729 or call or text 732-616-9284.

• CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties, a 24-hour crisis intervention hotline and information and referral service, is seeking members for its Board of Directors. Individuals should be enthusiastic and dynamic with a desire to serve. An interest in fundraising is essential. Candidates should be innovative, have connections in the community and a willingness to solicit contributions, organize fundraisers and identify potential sources of growth and income. A belief in CONTACT’s mission, programs and services is required and individuals must have a commitment to increasing awareness to further expand the organization’s reach. Details: 732-240-6104 or email contactofoceanco@aol.com

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers whose tasks will include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Must have transportation. All training is provided. Details: Call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• CentraState Medical Center’s 44th annual Band Aid Open, “Golf Fore Kids,” will be held at the Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson, on Oct. 13. The event will benefit enhanced pediatric services at the hospital. Tee times will be assisgned based on morning/afternoon preference on a first-come, first-served basis. Details: 732-294-7030 or email foundation@centrastate.com

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, offers a Movement Disorder Program that provides specialized treatment to patients with Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, tics, tremors, ataxia, dystonia and other similar syndromes. The program is held in the Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus. To request a consultation to help manage Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders, call 732-637-6316 or email Parkinsons@centrastate.com

The 17th annual Freehold Township Day and Concert in the Park will take place on Oct. 3 at Michael J. Tighe Park, Georgia Road, Freehold Township. The Veterans Community Alliance will host the event with Freehold Township. Activities will take place from 4-11 p.m. A classic car show will open to the public at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Volunteers will gladly carry food to a client’s vehicle. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

