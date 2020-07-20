North Brunswick Library, Wellspring Center offer talks on internet, social media safety

The North Brunswick Public Library is collaborating with Wellspring Center for Prevention for online talks on internet and social media safety.

Adults are welcome to join Wellspring for a free and educational talk on keeping teens safe online from 7-8:30 p.m. July 23.

No registration is necessary. To join, visit http://Zoom.us using meeting ID 821 1542 0130 and password 773982.

For more information, email rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Teens in grades 6-12 can join Wellspring for a discussion about staying safe on the internet and social media at 7 p.m. July 28.

No registration is required. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87390577210?pwd=YlkycDk0SWZDU1BGeGcwbEl6YW1EQT09 using meeting ID 873 9057 7210 and password 985477.

For more information, email agerber@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or visit Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary.