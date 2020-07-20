Princeton Day School welcomes new members

The Princeton Day School (PDS) Board of Trustees welcomed five new members.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit such a talented group of new trustees, with impressive experience in science, finance, culture and education, as well as strong connections to Princeton Day School,” Dr. Rebecca Bushnell, Class of 1970, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement.

Beth Geter-Douglass, PhD ’82, attended Princeton Day School from ninth to 12th grade and is the parent of alumna Kyra Douglass ’20, who is a PDS “lifer” attending Brown University this fall. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Arts and PhD in Psychology from American University. She is associate director, North American Regulatory Leader in Neuroscience Drug Development at Johnson & Johnson. She has been a member of the PDS Alumni Board from 2014-20. She is an Annual Fund volunteer, a class agent, and has been on her PDS reunion committee.

Suzy Lebovitz-Edelman ’89 attended PDS from fifth through 12th grade and graduated with honors in 1989. She is the co-chair of The Edelman Family Foundation where she oversees the organization’s strategy and advocacy goals. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University. She has held leadership positions at strategy consultancies, talent acquisition firms and consumer-facing cultural institutions. She resides in New York City with her family.

Amanda Maher, JD, PhD, is a current parent of three children. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University in Political Science, earned a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School and a PhD in Political Theory from the University of Chicago. She is a part-time professor at Drexel University in the Political Science Department. She is also co-owner of The Meeting House restaurant on Witherspoon Street with her husband, Amar Gautam.

Amrit Walia-Zaidi is a current parent. She is a senior vice president and regional managing director of New Jersey for Wells Fargo Private Bank. Amrit earned a Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from Hofstra University. She is a member of the Princeton Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors and is finishing her term on the Board of Trustees for Princeton Academy of the Sacred Heart. She is also the co-chair of the PDS Annual Fund Leadership Committee.

Joanne Liu is a parent of alumna Elsie Wang ’19, who attends Stanford University. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Beijing Medical University of China and Master of Science from West Virginia University. She was a director and head of Asia Pacific Operation in clinical data management at Merck. As the co-chair of the Ovations Committee of the PDS Parents Association for the past three years and a member of the PDS Annual Fund Leadership Committee, she also continues serving the School community as the president-elect of the Parents Association.