Princeton’s first and only Black female officer will join ‘Paths to Success’ virtual presentation

Princeton Patrolwoman Toni MitchellPHOTO COURTESY OF PRINCETON FAMILY YMCA

The Princeton Family YMCA presents a weekly online interview series, “Paths to Success.”

Princeton Patrolwoman Toni Mitchell will speak from 6-7 p.m. July 22.

Mitchell was hired in November of 2015, and is the first and currently only Black female ever to serve as a police officer with the Princeton Municipality.

