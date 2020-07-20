Princeton’s first and only Black female officer will join ‘Paths to Success’ virtual presentation

Princeton Patrolwoman Toni MitchellPHOTO COURTESY OF PRINCETON FAMILY YMCA
The Princeton Family YMCA presents a weekly online interview series, “Paths to Success.”
Princeton Patrolwoman Toni Mitchell will speak from 6-7 p.m. July 22.
Mitchell was hired in November of 2015, and is the first and currently only Black female ever to serve as a police officer with the Princeton Municipality.
A Zoom link will be sent to participants after registration is completed.
Students in sixth grade and older can register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B77YKFF or contact Mike Roseborough at Mroseborough@PrincetonYMCA.org