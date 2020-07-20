South Brunswick Senior Center will serve as cooling center

The South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management is opening a cooling center at the South Brunswick Senior Center, 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, due to the excessive heat this week.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for residents needing to cool off. The center will have socially distanced chairs and all residents will be required to wear a face mask.

The center remains closed for all other activity.

Any resident needing a cooling location after 4 p.m. can come to the lobby of South Brunswick Police Headquarters, 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction, and arrangements will be made.