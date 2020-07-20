Suspect, now deceased, identified in shooting at federal judge’s home in North Brunswick; son killed, husband seriously injured

Dan Anderl, St. Joseph High School Class of 2018, was killed on July 19 when a shooter entered his home in North Brunswick.PHOTO COURTESY OF ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Dan Anderl is a 2018 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Metuchen

The FBI has identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary subject in the attack that occurred at the home of the Honorable Esther Salas on July 19 at her home in North Brunswick.

Hollander is now deceased, according to information provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on July 20.

At 5 p.m. July 19, North Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls indicating a shooting at a residence on Point of Woods Drive in the Hidden Lake section of town. Patrol units, along with the North Brunswick First Aid & Rescue Squad and RWJUH-ALS arrived on scene to find Mark Anderl and his son Daniel both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to information provided by the North Brunswick Police Department on July 20 via Facebook. Both were transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Daniel Anderl was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Reports state Mark Anderl was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The president of Catholic University, where son Daniel attended, offered messages in a series of tweets.

“I was shocked last night to hear news of Daniel Anderl’s tragic death Sunday evening in New Jersey. Daniel was a rising junior, enrolled for classes beginning in the next few weeks. He turned 20 last week.

“We all mourn and grieve this loss to our university community. Our deepest condolences go out to Daniel’s parents, Esther Salas and Mark Anderl. We pray too for Daniel’s father, who was also shot and is in the hospital.”

The school’s chaplain, Father Jude DeAngelo, will offer Mass at 7 p.m. July 20 for the family.

“It is with the utmost sadness that we inform you that Dan Anderl ’18 was taken from us last night. Dan was a true friend, a proud Falcon, and an overall wonderful human being. He will be truly missed. We pray for Dan’s family and friends during this unbelievably difficult time – please know, we are mourning with you,” reads a message on the school’s website.

Salas is a U.S. District Judge serving in the District of New Jersey, Newark.

She was appointed to the United States District Court in December 2010 by President Barack Obama, according to information from The White House Office of the Press Secretary.

She had served as a United States magistrate judge for the District of New Jersey, a position she held since 2006. She previously served as an assistant federal public defender for the District of New Jersey from 1997 to 2006. From 1995-97, Salas was an associate at Garces & Grabler PC. Prior to joining the firm, she served as a law clerk to the Honorable Eugene J. Codey, Jr. of the Superior Court of New Jersey. She received her J.D. in 1994 from the Rutgers University School of Law and her B.A. in 1991 from Rutgers University, according to the statement announcing her appointment.

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet on July 19.

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) released the following statement in response to the shooting.

“I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench. My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) issued the following statement.

“Our thoughts are with Judge Salas and her family during this unspeakably difficult time. We mourn the loss of her son and pray that her husband has a speedy and full recovery,” he said. “We must come together as a community to put an end to senseless gun violence. No family deserves to suffer the loss and heartache the Salas family must now endure.”

North Brunswick officials could not comment at this time.

Hollander was an attorney who served in New York since 2000 and in Russia, Ecuador and New York prior, according to his website. He specialized in anti-feminist litigation, investigations and advice on general corporate matters. He was part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Honors Program in Washington, D.C., as an attorney in the Office of Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Services’ Interpretive Division. He is a former political producer, writer and assignment editor for ABC News in New York.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should call FBI-Newark at 973-792-3000; press option 2.