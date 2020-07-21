Burlington County Department of Health continues free COVID testing

The Burlington County Department of Health will continue to offer free coronavirus testing to county residents at clinics in Moorestown, Edgewater Park, Burlington City and Bass River.

The county launched its mobile testing program this month in order to ensure that testing was available and accessible to all county residents. Previously the department offered free testing at a fixed clinic site at the county Emergency Services Complex in Westampton.

The first mobile clinic was held July 7 at the Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, where a total of 198 residents were screened and tested. Four additional clinics were held during the ensuing 11 days at locations in Mount Holly, Palmyra, Florence and Bordentown City.

Close to 1,000 residents were tested during the first five mobile clinics, bringing the total number tested by the county to close to 7,000, according to information provided by the county.

The remaining testing clinics this month will be held on the following dates the following dates:

July 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the William Allen Middle School in Moorestown;

July 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memorial Field in Edgewater Park;

July 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Kennedy Park near the Keegan Center in Burlington City.

July 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the old Mosquito Control Building at 42 East Greenbush Road in Bass River.

The walkup and drive-thru testing clinics is being made available for all county residents and first responders and health care workers employed in the county.

No prescription or doctor’s note is required, but residents are encouraged to pre-register for testing by calling 609-726-7097.