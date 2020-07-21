Guest speaker will discuss collision of COVID, racial pandemics

COVID-19 and Systemic Racism: A Collision of Two Pandemics will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 23.

Guest speaker Kimme Carlos will offer a 60-minute presentation that will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on individuals, families and communities of color with an emphasis on systemic racism, poverty and health disparities born out of inequity.

Participants will be invited to ask questions following the session.

Registration is required. A Zoom link will be provided.

For more information, email annie.westerman@dhs.nj.gov